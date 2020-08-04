1/1
Olena Wasyliw
Olena Wasyliw

DYER, IN - Olena Wasyliw of Dyer IN, formerly of Lansing, IL age 94, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Olena is survived by her loving sons, Jerry; Eugene (Rita); George (Pamela); grandchildren, Erika (Phillip) Mullens; Bryan, Nicole, Julie and Abigael; great grandchildren, Madison and Dylan; and extended family in Ukraine, New Jersey and British Columbia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John. Olena was a longtime area resident and a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church. She retired from Carl Buddig Meatpacking Company. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 directly at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 8624 White Oak Ave., Munster, IN 46321 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Volodymyr Kushnir officiating. Olena will lie in state at the church on Thursday morning from 10:30 AM until time of service. Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Panahida service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Josephat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mass intentions or Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We remember all the good times our parents had together. May she rest in peace. Our thought and prayers to your family. From the Szymanczyk Family
Linda kovach
Friend
August 2, 2020
A good mom and grandma
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
August 2, 2020
My prayers go out to the family, especially to Eugene, Rita & Brian, my special friends. May Olena rest in peace in his glory. And our Lord give peace and mercy during this dark time.
Jerry & Joan Eddy
Dyer, In.
Jerry Eddy
Friend
