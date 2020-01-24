Olga H. Povse

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 S. Cottage Grove Ave
Glenwood, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Olga H. Povse

LANSING, IL/FORMERY OF CHICAGO - Olga H. Povse, age 99 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020. Olga is survived by loving nephews: Robert, Paul, John; niece, Maryanne and long time caregiver Maria Diaz and many loving friends. Olga was preceded in death by her loving parents; brothers: Rudy, Louis, John and cherished great nephew John.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 AM., with Father Jan Krutewicz officiating. Olga will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Olga was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 24, 2020
