Olga H. Regan

PORTAGE, IN - Olga H. Regan, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, June Curtis of Portage, Mark (Cheryl) Regan of Hobart, Lynn (John) Regan of Fishers and Rick Regan of Valparaiso; sisters, Helen (Jim) Nawrocki of Crown Point and Dorothy (Ron) Chmielewski of Chicago; sister in law, Judy (Steve, Dec.) Elieff of Hobart; grandchildren, Kimberly (Ryan) Carr and Courtney (Edward) Gonzalez; great grandchildren, Caitlin, Austin and Bryn Carr, Ethan and Evan Gonzalez and Mason Theriault.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Alex Regan.

Olga was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother , sister and aunt who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Olga's name may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St. Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.vnanwi.org.

Visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until time of service at noon. For more information visit www.mycalumetpark.com.