Olga M. (Medrano) Herrera

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga M. (Medrano) Herrera.
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olga M. Herrera (nee Medrano)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Olga M. Herrera (nee Medrano), age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She is survived by eight children: Julie Medrano, Diana Jo Medrano, Olga (Angel) Vega, Mark Guerrero, Maura Yvette (Michael) Villarreal, Manuel Herrera, Ponciana Herrera and Paulina (Juan) Guerra; grandchildren: Katelyn, Johnny and Jesse; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Julio (late Lupe) Medrano; Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel (2016).

At the family's request, funeral services will be private at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, East Chicago, IN.

Olga retired from the City of East Chicago. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.