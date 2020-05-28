Olga (Pavichevich) MacKenzie
Olga MacKenzie (nee Pavichevich) WEST LAFAYETTE, IN/FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND - Olga MacKenzine (nee Pavichevich), age 95, passed away May 24, 2020. She is survived by her son Gorley; nephews Nick and Jordan Vukas; grandchildren John Thomas, Alison, and Christian Glover; great-granddaughter Arya Glover Torab. Preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Melanie and parents Joka and Milan Pavichevich; sisters Mildred, Daisy and brother Ray. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond. Olga was a member of the St. Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters and a 1943 Graduate of East Chicago Washington High School.

Published in The Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Olga was kind and generous. She was dedicated Christian lady. She loved her Serbian Orthodox Church. In those hard times in the 60's she was a backbone in the pursuit of the establishing the roots and the foundation for the St. George Church building in Schererville, Indiana, one of the most beautiful edifice in the Northwest Indiana.
She stood firmly in the defense of the unity of our Serbian Orthodox Church. Without Olga's leadership and those few like her it wouldn't been possible to achieve such great successes in the St. George Church in Schererville with all facilities on the premises.
Thank you Olga for all what you did. I proudly attest to it.
Your former pastor in those formation times,
Fr. Nedeljko Lunich
Rev. Nedeljko (Ned) Lunich
Friend
