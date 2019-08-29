Olga Ready (nee Roman)

WOODLAND, TX - Olga Ready (nee Roman) age 99 passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Conroe, TX. She was the beloved wife of the late Forest Ready of 60 years and was preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Elaine Alice Wheetley; three brothers: Isador, John, and Matthew Roman; and sisters: Marie Sulich, Ann, Doran, and Marge Ann. She is survived her son Jeffery (Pam) Ready and daughter Mary Beth Read; three grandchildren, Laurie (Nate) Ashe, Jeffery (Julie) Ready, Genevieve Wheetley; four great-grandchildren Forest, Maggie and Raechel Ashe and Zoe Ready. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

Olga Ready was born on May 5, 1920 in Whiting, IN to John and Mary (Germick) Roman. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1938 and was member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church for 28 years in Whiting. Upon moving to Griffith, she became a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and remained for 55 years. Olga was a founding member of St. Mary's Altar, Rosary and Sacred Heart Society as well as First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 30 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 31, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 West 45th Avenue in Griffith.

