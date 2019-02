Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga (Vritikapa) Vukelich.

Olga (Vritikapa) Vukelich

BEAVER, PA - Olga (Vrtikapa) Vukelich passed away on February 22, 2019 in Beaver, PA. Born May 12, 1931 in Gary, IN to the late Marko and Bosiljka Vrtikapa. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; sons Michael (Jennifer) Vukelich, Mark Vukelich and her daughter, Ann Vukelich; grandchildren, Christopher Vukelich and Jaiden Vukelich; sisters Ann (late Theodore) Rudman, Milena (late George) Rudman and brother John (Sue) Vrtikapa; several cherished nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death her beloved husband, Theodore (Ted) Vukelich, brothers, Richard (late Rosemary), Mirko (Geri), Gojko, Steve (late Judy)and sister Dessa (late John) Bogosian.

Olga was a faithful member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and Serbian Singing Society Karageorge. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at D.L. Williams Funeral Home in Midland, PA. Father Rade Merik officiating.