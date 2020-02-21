Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga "Nana" (Lysacek) Wojdyla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Olga "Nana" Eleanor Wojdyla (nee Lysacek) PALOS HEIGHTS, IL - Olga "Nana" Eleanor Wojdyla (nee Lysacek), 94, of Palos Heights and formerly Berwyn and Ottawa, passed away at home February 11, 2020, with her daughter Wendy by her side. Born in Oak Park on February 4, 1926, to Czech immigrants Frank and Anna (Slepicka) Lysacek. Survivors of this special woman's wit, grace and strength are daughters Wendy Barmore (friend Gary Fracassi) of Palos Heights and Cindy Cain (Lonny) of Ottawa; grandsons James Barmore of Dodgeville, WI, Scott Cain of Brooklyn, NY, and Tyler Cain of Denver, CO; step-grandson Trevor Cain of Denver; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Joseph (in infancy), John "Jack" and William; siblings Frank Lysacek and Helen Bourbeau. Attended Komensky Grade School in Berwyn where she was class secretary and Morton High School in Cicero where she was a member of the Junior Red Cross Club. Proud member of Sokol, Berwyn Chapter, where she excelled in volleyball. Worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II at Douglas manufacturing plant (now O'Hare Airport) and at Allied Tube and Conduit in Harvey. After retirement, she helped raise all three grandsons, from changing diapers to seeing them off to college and careers. She was a die-hard Chicago sports fan, crossword puzzle aficionado, loyal 670 the Score listener and dedicated New Yorker magazine and newspaper subscriber. Her sudden passing came three days after her 94th birthday party where much prosecco and cake were consumed and Nana was the life of the party. She loved family gatherings, Chicago sports, the Super Bowl, Willie Nelson songs and took joy in the little things in life, including her quest to make the perfect meatloaf. Private services are scheduled. In memory of Nana, please subscribe to your local newspaper.

