Olimpia Lisa Rybicki (Pineda)

HOBART, IN - Olimpia L. Rybicki, age 73, of Hobart, affectionately known as Mimpa to her family, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Chesterton. Olimpia was born October 12, 1945 to Hector R. and Ann Marie Pineda, who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her siblings Hector Jr. and Cynthia K. Pineda.

Olimpia is survived by her husband David Rybicki of Hobart, IN, daughter Kristi E. Sircher, grandson Griffin of Las Vegas, NV. Step-children Lisa and Ryan Rybicki. She also leaves behind remaining siblings, Mae (Walter) DeCair of Sunnyvale, CA, Edward Paul Pineda (Marlene) of Porter, IN, Dolores (Lolie) (David) Estrada, of Calumet Township, IN who was devoted to her sister's care and brother Henry R. Pineda of Las Vegas, NV. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many cousins in Sabinas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Olimpia graduated from Horace Mann High School class of 1964 and had a degree in horticulture.

She owned a successful flower shop and was the manager of a local Rock-RB band "Birth." She enjoyed reading, high fashion, and was very photogenic. Mimpa was very talented-she excelled at everything, sewing, knitting, painting, flower arranging, making porcelain dolls, and cooking. She was extremely intelligent, very articulate and well read. She will be forever missed. Per our sister's wishes, there will be a private memorial service with cremation to follow.