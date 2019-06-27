Olive L. Luchene

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive L. Luchene.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
BURNS (CROWN POINT)
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olive L. Luchene

CROWN POINT, IN - Olive L. Luchene, age 97 of Crown Point, passed away on June 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cleyon Luchene; daughter, Carol Sue Luchene; four brothers; two sisters. Olive is survived by her son, Dennis (Linda) Luchene of Hobart; daughter, Diana Lee (Albert) Barton of Hebron; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT). Interment Lowell Memorial Cemetery, Lowell, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.