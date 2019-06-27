Olive L. Luchene

CROWN POINT, IN - Olive L. Luchene, age 97 of Crown Point, passed away on June 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cleyon Luchene; daughter, Carol Sue Luchene; four brothers; two sisters. Olive is survived by her son, Dennis (Linda) Luchene of Hobart; daughter, Diana Lee (Albert) Barton of Hebron; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT). Interment Lowell Memorial Cemetery, Lowell, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com