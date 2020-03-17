Olive L. Warren

VALPARAISO, IN - Olive L. Warren, 103 of Valparaiso, formerly of Falls Church, VA, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born February 2, 1917 in Earlville, IL to the late Henry and Gertrude (Delany) Lauterbach. Olive graduated from the University of Illinois and made her career as a Teacher in Benton Harbor, MI. She loved flowers, and was an avid reader. Olive will be remembered as a gentle person with a kind heart. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

On October 17, 1942 in Itasca, IL, she married Forest G. Warren, who preceded her in death in 2000. She was also preceded in death by her children: Mary Anne Scriven, Richard Warren; and sister, Anne Lauterbach. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and a son-in-law, Michael Scriven.

Following cremation, a private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.