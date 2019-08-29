Olivia H. Rodriguez

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Olivia H. Rodriguez, age 90 of Merrillville, passed away August 21, 2019. Mama, Grandma Olivia Hinojosa de Rodriguez was born in the small town of Benavides, TX eventually moving to NW Indiana from Paras, Nuevo Leon. She was wonderfully devoted to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She'll be missed every day.

Olivia was preceded in death by her husband-Jose J. Rodriguez; siblings Dulia Cantu, David, Olga, Lazaro, and Homero Hinojosa; son in law Robert Steven Folwell.

She is survived by her children Jose E. (Nancy) Rodriguez, Mario A. (Ruth) Rodriguez, Rosalinda (Russell) Myren, Iracema late (Robert Steven) Folwell; grandchildren Jose L. (Heather) Rodriguez, Daniel (Jana) Rodriguez, Sarah (Jonas) Arvidsson, Jessica (Tim) Downey, JoAnn (Michael) Bischof, Robert (Natalie) Estimo, Crysta Estimo; great-grandchildren New Jose E. Rodriguez, Isabel and Olivia Rodriguez, Flora and Celeste Arvidsson, Michael and Allison Bischof, Jordan and Jade Estimo, Colton Estimo.

Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN at 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held after the Mass at 1:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 430, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com