Omar O. Guess

HOBART, IN - Omar O. Guess, age 84, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Omar is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice "Faye" Guess; beloved father of two daughters: Linda (Larry) Neace and Patty (Mark) Copeland; three grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Neace, Sean Copeland, Angela (Todd) Schafer, Michael (Amy) Stankich and family; five great-grandchildren: Payton Copeland and Wayatt Copeland, Kennedy, Blakely and Everly Schafer; sister, Mae Warren; and best companion, Benji.

Omar was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Tennie Guess; two brothers; and three sisters.

Omar retired from the former Inland Steel as a brick mason, after 44 years of service. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Glen Park. Omar was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a wonderful friend to many.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Omar to .

