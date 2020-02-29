Omer J. Dye

GARY, IN - Omer J. Dye, 94, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Omer was born in Shelby Co., MO, on November 11, 1925. He is survived by seven children: Gary (Bonnie) Dye, Patsy (Joel) Brown, Joyce (Charles) Podkul, Trudy (Beth) Dye, Stanley (Traci) Dye, Dale (Pam) Dye, Tracy (Patty) Dye; 16 grandchildren: Roger Allen, Denise Schultz, Patrick Reynolds, Nicole Sherer, Beau Reynolds, Casey Pizzi, Amy Mundo, Charles Podkul Jr., and Duane, Adam, Cory, Julie, Kimberly, Tracy Jr., Joseph, Jenna Dye; 31 great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren; brother: Lee Edward (Jodel) Dye; friends: Crystal Hook, Molly Admonis and additional family, cousins, nieces nephews and friends. Omer was preceded in death by wife Mary Belle; son: Phillip Dye, and daughter: Beverly Allen; grandchildren: Tricia Podkul, Joel Brown Jr., Robert L. Anderson; siblings: Herbert Dye, Mary Margaret Riley, James Dye, and Dorothy Thurston.

A visitation will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Omer served in WWII (1944-1946) in Marsol, France. He married Mary Belle Deremiah on August 15, 1946. Omer was honored with one Purple Heart due to being wounded at The Battle of the Bulge, and also received three Bronze Stars. He also worked for Stauffer Chemical for over 40 years (1950-1990.) Omer loved to fish, play horseshoes, watch the St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR.

