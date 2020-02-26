Opal J. Olson

HOLLAND, MI/HAMMOND, IN - Opal J. Olson, age 94, of Hammond entered into the presence of the Lord Friday, February 21, 2020. She is survived by five children: Sue (Bud) Valdez, Christine (David) McCabe, Clyde J. (Amy) Biewenga, Clifford (Melissa) Biewenga, and Catherine Richmond; special nephew, Gregory (Katie) McManus; fifteen grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and one on the way; three siblings: Verna Quick, Ardith (John) Leino and Leonard Brood; sister in-law, Carol Zaley; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husbands: Ralph William Biewenga and William Robert Olson "OLE"; parents: Clifford and Ella Brood; three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Brian Shaver officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Opal was born on October 19, 1925 in Rudyard, MI. Opal was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful handmade quilts which her family will cherish. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. After Ole's retirement, they enjoyed traveling and taking cruises and have visited every state and over 13 foreign countries. Memorials in memory of Opal may be made to American House of Holland, 11911 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. For more information, you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.