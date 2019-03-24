Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oscar L. Jolly Jr..

Oscar L. Jolly Jr.

Oscar L. Jolly Jr. was born in Whitley County, IN on February 22, 1933 to Oscar and Ophelia (Proctor) Jolly. He went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2019.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Joyce (Loar) Jolly; son, Dustin Jolly; daughters, Diana (David) Pickart and Deborah (David) Parker; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene Hulse; his parents; one great grandson and seven siblings.

As a late teenager, he worked with his dad on the railroad. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 at the Artillery Center, Fort Sill, OK. He married Joyce Loar in 1954 and had four children. Oscar loved being with his family and was loved by all. He was an excellent wood craftsman, making all their furniture and toys for the children. He was a barber stylist for over 40 years and cut 4 generations of hair. He will be remembered for his story telling in his shop and among his family members. Oscar was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN and actively served there for many years.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.