Ostoja Suvajac

CROWN POINT, IN - Ostoja Suvajac, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 21, 2019. He was a lifelong member of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and a retired welder with several years of service.

Ostoja was preceded in death by his parents Dusan and Vida Suvajac.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Stojanka Suvajac; beloved children Ljiljana Trkulja and Srecko Suvajac; two loving grandchildren Mirjana (Nenad) Milosevic, and Milorad (Dejana) Trkulja; one cherished great-grandson Andrej Trkulja; brother Milivoj (Dragica) Suvajac; sister Milena Malesevich in Bosna Hercegovina; nephew and niece Dusan (Melody) Suvajac and Nina Suvajac; many other relatives and kumovi both here and in Bosna.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St Sava Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, from 9:00am-11:00am with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am, V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. May his memory be eternal. For further information please call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.