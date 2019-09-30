Otto H. Massow

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Otto Massow, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Eleanor M. Massow (Blanchard); beloved children: Randy (Laura Phelps) Massow and Patricia (Rich) Smith; cherished grandchildren: Rebecca, Nicole (Danny), Ashley, Veronica, Vannessa and Victoria; great grandchildren: Lucca, Leo and Julia and brother Edward Massow.

Otto was a gifted Local 1005 carpenter for over 40 years. He built many homes and structures throughout Northwest Indiana. He was a great man who was always willing to help anyone with a project. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information please call 219-736-5840.

www.mycalumetpark.com