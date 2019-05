Otto J. Rodriquez

IN MEMORY OF OTTO J. RODRIQUEZ

5/20/46 - 8/28/17

Almost two years since you've been gone. May 20th, your family is remembering you on your Birthday and holding many memories in our hearts.

Otto loved his family and close friends, and the years he proudly served in the USMC, in the Vietnam War, in London, England, and as a construction laborer in Chicago and Indiana areas. Soar high on "Eagles Wings" with Janine, your first born, and we always remember your words "SEMPER FI".