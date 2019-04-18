Ova J. (Nunley) Lott (1942 - 2019)
  • "So sorry to read about the death of your love one here. May..."
    - Fay
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - MR MRS HOCHFELDER
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Gaye Lyle

Ova J. Lott (nee Nunley)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Ova J. Lot (nee Nunley) age 76, of Sauk Village, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry L. Lott. Loving mother of Shari (Robert) Steiskal and Melissa (Jonathan) Pederson. Proud grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of Frankie Massingill and Brenda (Rod) Froman. Preceded in death by her parents Alec and Mae Nunley.

Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. James Gambill officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery – Crown Point, IN.

For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 18, 2019
