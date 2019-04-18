Ova J. Lott (nee Nunley)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Ova J. Lot (nee Nunley) age 76, of Sauk Village, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry L. Lott. Loving mother of Shari (Robert) Steiskal and Melissa (Jonathan) Pederson. Proud grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of Frankie Massingill and Brenda (Rod) Froman. Preceded in death by her parents Alec and Mae Nunley.

Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. James Gambill officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery – Crown Point, IN.

