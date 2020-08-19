1/
Pamela Alden (Wolff) Sawaska
1945 - 2020
Pamela Alden Sawaska (nee Wolff)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Pamela Alden (nee Wolff) Sawaska, age 75, of Cedar Lake passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She is survived by children Pat (Cyndi), Tami (Jeff) Roberson, Jeff and Kevin (Jackie); grandchildren; Jordon (Sophie), Maeghan, Payton, Austin, Logan, Cameron, Bryce, Adisyn, Ryan, and Liam; great granddaughters, Raegan and Martha; numerous nieces and nephews; Goddaughter Renee Wolff Rodimel; and loving care giver Carle Akers. Preceded in death by her husband Frederick "Ski" Thomas Sawaska; grandson, Kyle; parents, Arnold and Valerie; and brother, Lamont (Lorraine).

Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Pam was the happiest when her family was all together. Everyone who knew her knows her grandkids were her favorite people. After sweeping Ski off his feet from the Marines, she became a loving wife, mom, and homemaker. She also worked for Tiebel's Family Restaurant for 10 years and was a Red Hat member. Since the early 70's, she developed lifelong friendships with a group of women she called "the girls". She grew up in the Northwest Indiana area and is a graduate of Dyer Central High School. She loved gardening, bird watching, and telling stories, especially about her horse Ginger. Pam will be remembered for her unconditional love to Jesus and sharing that with her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - www.multiplesystematrophy.org.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
So sorry for the absence you'll all feel being without my cousin Pam. I know she'll always be with YOU in your hearts and memories. Much love from this part of the family to YOU ALL.
Mary Wolff- Malik
Family
August 18, 2020
Tami what a beautiful soul your Mother... she will be dearly missed but will live in the hearts of many. I love you my friend ❤
Laura Petrauskas
Friend
August 18, 2020
Love you cuz. So many years and fun as kids Your in my heart forever.
Valli Trueblood
Family
