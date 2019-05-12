Pamela Ann Bridgmon (nee Kuske)

HAMMOND, IN - Pamela Ann Bridgmon (nee Kuske) age 60, of Hammond, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth G. Bridgmon; two sons: Alan (Rachel) and Thomas (Lauren) Bridgmon; four grandchildren: Marie and George Dandinidis and Aubrey and Hanna Bridgmon; siblings: Thomas (late Carol) Kuske, Sharon Collins, Barbara (late Rich) Francis, Ellen (Frank) Stepaniak, Michael Kuske, Tamara (Bobby) Svitek; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Kurt E. and Lorraine Kuske; brother, Kurt K. Kuske.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Timothy Stidham officiating. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for visitation.

Pam was a lifetime resident of Hammond. She was a 1977 graduate of Hammond Tech and attended Purdue University. Pam has worked at Cresco Lines for the past 23 years.

She was a sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to the .

