Pamela Cohen Deal

MUNSTER, IN - Pamela Cohen Deal, age 72, passed away peacefully in Munster, Indiana on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones and friends. Born in Chicago, Illinois and a life-long resident of the Calumet region, a graduate of Hammond High School and member of Temple Beth El, Pam is survived by her loving daughter Amanda Deal, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and her loving sister Terry Cohen Hendin (Ron) of Jerusalem, Israel, nieces and cousins.

Pam will be remembered for her zest for life.

A graveside service will take place Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the Temple Beth El section of Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Rabbi Leonard Zukrow officiating. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Beth El, Munster, Indiana, Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana or a .