Pamela K. Pierson (nee Kissee)

CROWN POINT, IN - On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Pamela K. Pierson (nee Kissee), loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 69. Pamela was born on September 2, 1950 in Lasalle, IL.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Mary) M. Pierson, daughter, Jennifer L. Spisak; grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" C. Pierson, Isabelle "Izzie" Hill, Richard "Ricky" Spisak and James Spisak and sister, Debra (Michael) Bucher. Preceded in death by her parents Martha Marie Morgan and Sylvester Woodrow Kissee. Pamela was a homemaker while raising her children. She especially loved her role as grandma and embraced every moment with her grandchildren.

