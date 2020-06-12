Pamela Kubeck (nee O'Malley)

LOWELL, IN -

Kubeck 72, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children, John (Liz Nowakowski), Christopher, Nathan and Pamela (Christopher) Ofcky; grandchildren, Heather (Faruq) Wagner and Adrian Roberts; great grandchildren, Amatullah, Muawiyyah, Faatimah, Kylie, Amelia and Aiden; siblings, Jack, Mike, Tom, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John and siblings, Bill and Pat Brainard and her mother, Henrietta (nee Schriener).

Pamela was a proud Marktown resident, for many years, forming strong life long bonds and friendships with those she grew up with. She was an avid reader, crafter and great story teller. She was an extraordinarily kind woman, who loved her family, friends and Motown.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Monday June 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Graveside in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com