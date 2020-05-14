Pamela S. Bierman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela S. Bierman HOBART, IN - Pamela S. Bierman age 65 of Hobart, formerly of Griffith passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. She is survived by her siblings; John (Joellyn) Bierman, Gene (Marcia) Bierman, and Jackie (Sherman) Griffith, nieces; Lorie (John) Leehang, Madelyne Bierman, Kellen, and Kristen, nephews; Brett Bierman, Trent Bierman, Michael Bierman, Timothy Bierman, great nieces and nephews; Audrey, Cooper, Rori, Irlyn, Hadley, Nina, Ryn, Griff, Alex, and Logan. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents John and Rose Marie Bierman. A private graveside service will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Pamela graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1972. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith, and was a former employee of American Can Co. Pamela never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met. She always spoke her mind, a person never had to wonder what Pam was thinking. "It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Love you always. XOXO". For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved