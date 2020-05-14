Pamela S. Bierman HOBART, IN - Pamela S. Bierman age 65 of Hobart, formerly of Griffith passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. She is survived by her siblings; John (Joellyn) Bierman, Gene (Marcia) Bierman, and Jackie (Sherman) Griffith, nieces; Lorie (John) Leehang, Madelyne Bierman, Kellen, and Kristen, nephews; Brett Bierman, Trent Bierman, Michael Bierman, Timothy Bierman, great nieces and nephews; Audrey, Cooper, Rori, Irlyn, Hadley, Nina, Ryn, Griff, Alex, and Logan. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents John and Rose Marie Bierman. A private graveside service will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Pamela graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1972. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith, and was a former employee of American Can Co. Pamela never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met. She always spoke her mind, a person never had to wonder what Pam was thinking. "It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Love you always. XOXO". For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.