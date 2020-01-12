Pamela "Pam" Sue Abell (nee Perkins)

HAMMOND, IN - Pam Abell (nee Perkins), 70, peacefully passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family. Pam was born on August 3, 1949 in Hammond, IN and graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1967.

Pam was preceded in death by her father Chester Perkins, mother Mary (McDonald), sister Millie (Reyes) Kandalec and brother John Perkins.

Pam is survived by her husband Jerry Abell and children, Casey (Rick) Polus and grandson A.J., Kristy Abell (Joseph) Schneiders. Also survived by niece Linda Reyes (Bob) Popovich; nephew David (Maria) Reyes and their children Sarita and Adam; nephew Marty (Tammy) Reyes. Pam was a member of the Hammond FOE, TOPS Club and proudly sang with Sweet Adelines. Pam will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Friends are welcome to join the family in a Celebration of Life Memorial on January 18, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Cloister in the Woods, 1101 Park Dr., Munster, IN 46321. In lieu of flowers, donations will be put towards a memorial for Pam at Hammond Whiting Care Center.