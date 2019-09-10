Pasquale A. Rocchio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Pasquale A. Rocchio,71, passed away September 6, 2019. He was born July 14, 1948 in Kokomo, IN to the late Francesco Rocchio and Maddalena Castaldo Rocchio. Pasquale was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended the University of Notre Dame where he graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism degree in 1970. He received his Master of Journalism from Ball State University in 1975. He worked as a newspaper reporter, columnist, and editor for 32 years at the Kokomo Tribune and the Northwest Indiana Times in Valparaiso. While working at the Kokomo Tribune, he met the love of his life, Sharon Stahl and they were married June 14, 1975. Pasquale and Sharon moved to Indianapolis to be near their children and grandchildren, whom they adored more than anything else. He was a devoted member of Little Flower Catholic Church in his neighborhood.

Pasquale was passionate about his Italian heritage and was certain that most extraordinary individuals in history had Italian roots. He obtained his Italian citizenship in 2017.

Pasquale was a lifelong scholar of many things, especially the Civil War. He was an artist and liked to paint and draw. He loved Notre Dame Football and all baseball. He was kind, generous, humble, and wickedly funny. His favorite thing in life was spending time with his friends and family, who will all miss his presence immensely. In his later years he fought bravely with Alzheimer's disease. Not one to hide from duty he became a public advocate by sharing his story and struggle in a feature film. His family would like to thank all the people who helped in his care and all those working tirelessly to end this disease.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at SHIRLEY BROTHERS FISHERS-CASTLETON CHAPEL, 9900 Allisonville Rd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th Street, Indianapolis.

Pasquale is survived by his children, Francesco (Courtney) Rocchio, Anna (David) Tait, Michael Rocchio and Nicholas (Maggie) Rocchio; eight grandchildren; sisters, Pasqua (Michael) Bucklew and Assunta M. (Thomas) Cunningham; and brother, John (Rhonda) Rocchio.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pasquale's honor to Joy's House, 2028 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220, online at www.joyshouse.org.

