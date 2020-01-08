Pat E. DeCero

FORT WAYNE, IN - Pat E. DeCero, 92, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Fort Wayne. He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Federico and Giovanna DiCera. Pat proudly served his country as member of the U.S. Army. He worked in human resources for U.S. Steel and after retirement he continued working for Walmart for over 20 years with his wife.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Laura (Craig) Kozlowski of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Alyssa (Ryan Bodnar) Kozlowski of Grabill, IN, and Taylor (D'Antoni) Walker of Fort Wayne; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Kehlani, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley DeCero; three sisters: Minnie (Mario) Morgan, Angelina (Ed) Novak, and Josephine Jablonski, and twin brother Michael Angelo DeCero.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.