HIGHLAND, IN - Patricia A. Curran (nee Boehm), late of Highland, and formerly of the East Side and South Deering. Beloved wife of Charles J. Curran, II for 63 years. Loving mother of Karen (James) Gill, Patricia (Dennis) Pizzuto and Charles J. Curran, III. Cherished grandmother of Charles "C.J." (Hannah) Curran, IV, Katlyn Curran, Emily Pizzuto, Sarina Curran and Samuel Pizzuto; great-grandmother of Aron J. Morrow. Preceded in death by her parents Lee and Catherine (nee Burke) Boehm, sister Edna Greene and brothers William Greene and Raymond (late Joan) Boehm. Dearest sister of Edward "Butch" (late Janice) Boehm. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and special nephew Paul J. Woszczynski, Jr. Her commitment to her family and faith was given with great love and adoration and her prayerful devotion to Our Blessed Mother.

Visitation Sunday 2:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane, (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. Funeral services Monday, September 21, 2020 DIRECTLY AT St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith where visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Patricia's name would be appreciated.

