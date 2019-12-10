Patricia A. Decker (1940 - 2019)
  • - Jim & Donna Cory
  • "By Mom Love Ya,see ya again for to long,Love Mike & Tabbie"
  • "My condolences to the whole family so sorry for your loss"
    - Todd Zielinski
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss....Prayers to all of you.."
    - Donna Catt
  • "My Nana was the most kind hearted person..She never spoke..."
    - Carrie Forney
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN
46319
(219)-924-4100
Patricia A. Decker

HAMMOND, IN -

Patricia A. Decker age 79 of Hammond passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1940 in Graves County, KY. She is survived by her children: Michael (Tabatha) Decker, Debra Decker, Diane (Ray) Brandy, Donna (Jim) Cory, and Darlene (Todd) Hutchinson; special friend: Joe Moore; grandchildren: Howard (Tabitha) Hutchinson, Carrie (Zack) Forney, Lisa (Mandeep) Singh, Steven (Megan) Gamblin, and Tyler Brandy; great-grandchildren: Hailey and Eric Forney, Brayden and Bailey Nusz, Layla, Brooklyn, and Howie Hutchinson, Macy, Jaxton, Charlie, and Molly Gamblin; brother: Joseph (Shirley) O'Connor; and sister: Barbara (Pete) McLaughlin.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; Michael and Nola O'Connor, husband; Charles Howard, and siblings; William (Marge) O'Connor, James O'Connor, Mary (Bill) Hurley.

Cremation was chosen and all services were private.

Patricia loved scratch off tickets and going to the boats.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 10, 2019
