Patricia A. Fry (nee Alyea)

HEBRON, IN - Patricia A. Fry (nee Alyea), age 62, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald of 33 years; children: Brett (Melissa) Fry, Alex Fry (Christine Konja) and Kelly (Robert) Logsdon; grandchildren: Katlyn, Mia, Piper, Maddie, Hope, Brody and David; father, Ray Alyea; four legged companions: Gizmo and Toby. Patricia was preceded in death by mother, Ruth Alyea.

Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She was a lifelong Hebron resident who dedicated her professional career to giving back to the community.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Geisen Funeral Home in Hebron with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Patricia's name to Porter County Animal Shelter. Sign Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 996-2821.