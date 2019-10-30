Patricia A. Guistolisi

HOBART, IN - Patricia A. Guistolisi, age 70, of Hobart, passed away October 26, 2019 at Journey Care in Chicago, IL. Patricia was born in Chicago Heights, IL on February 26, 1949. She worked as a manager for LTF Eye Clinic in Valparaiso. Patricia was an avid animal lover who had a special place in her heart for her cats. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her loving children; son, Robert J (Amy J.) Guistolisi,; daughter, JoDe (Steve) Guistolisi; grandchildren, Brooklin, Saelor, Michelle, Michael, Seth, Mackenzie, Madelyn, Mallory; brother, Mike (Kathy) Kirgis; nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Guistolisi; her parents, Hartwell Frey and Helen (Frey) Kirgis.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory can be made to Independent Cat Society, Feline Community Network or Humane Society of Hobart.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.