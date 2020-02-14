Patricia A. (Behning) Hubbart

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
525 N. Broad St.
Griffith, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
525 N. Broad St.
Griffith, IN
Obituary
Patricia A. Hubbard (nee Behning)

GRIFFITH, IN - Patricia A. Hubbard (nee Behning), 82, of Griffith, passed away February 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed and her son Paul. Surviving are her children Lyn, Jeff, Lisa, Melissa, and Matthew.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Keith Virus officiating.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2020
