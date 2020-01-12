Patricia A. Murin

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia A. Murin, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John V. Murin of Munster, IN. Married in Whiting, IN in 1951; they were blessed with 64 wonderful years of wedded bliss. She is survived by loving daughters, Melissa Dano of Mission Viejo, CA and Laura (John) Reinert of Murrieta, CA; cherished grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Dano; and Hannah and Luke Reinert. Dearest cousins, Jim (Debbie) Palko of Valparaiso, IN, Joanne Issacs of Colorado, Catherine "Kay" (John) Silva (who preceded her in death) and James (Nancy) Winiecki of Schererville, IN; Fond sister-in-law, Paula (Richard) Barna of East Chicago; Pat was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Theresa Francis of Munster, IN.

Pat graduated as Valedictorian from Whiting High School (Class of 1949) and was a member of the St. Thomas More Church for over 60 years where she participated in many activities. She enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, traveling all over the world and cheering on her daughters and grandchildren in their various sports and activities. Pat retired from Simmons Company as the Executive Secretary for the President and was an office manager for Academic Counseling Services in Munster, IN.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:30 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Memorial donations to a in Pat's memory would be appreciated.

