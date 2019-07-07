Patricia A. (Zvijak) Tomczak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Zvijak) Tomczak.
Service Information
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
53172
(414)-762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. Tomczak (nee Zvijak)

CUDAHY, WI - Patricia A. Tomczak (nee Zvijak) formerly of Munster, IN passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 81 in Cudahy, WI. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 59 years, Lawrence. Loving mother of Steven (Joanne) and Dan (Julie). Proud grandmother of Matthew and Amanda. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation was held at MOLTHEN-BELL FUNERAL HOME in South Milwaukee, WI on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00PM-4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations