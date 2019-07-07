Patricia A. Tomczak (nee Zvijak)

CUDAHY, WI - Patricia A. Tomczak (nee Zvijak) formerly of Munster, IN passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 81 in Cudahy, WI. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 59 years, Lawrence. Loving mother of Steven (Joanne) and Dan (Julie). Proud grandmother of Matthew and Amanda. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation was held at MOLTHEN-BELL FUNERAL HOME in South Milwaukee, WI on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00PM-4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the are appreciated.