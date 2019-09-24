Patricia A. Trafton (nee Szymanski)

LANSING, IL - Patricia A. Trafton (nee Szymanski) age 82 of Lansing, IL passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving children; Debora (Toby) Novak and Ron (Cathi) Trafton. Cherished grandmother of; Brandon and Brittney Novak and Olivia Trafton. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ronald Trafton of 56 years; daughter Cynthia Trafton; parents Walter and Ann Szymanski; brother Walter Szymanski and sister Dorothy Lauterbach.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Patricia will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM, then processing to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Patricia will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Patricia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed and cherished being a collector of antiques. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com