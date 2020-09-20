1/1
Patricia A. (Swetkey) Williford
Patricia A. Williford (nee Swetkey)

HOBART, IN - Patricia A. Williford, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Thomas Williford, Dee Dee (John) West and adopted daughter, Sherry Potts; grandchildren: Brook Frasure, Brandon Graf, Hector (Bridget) West, Christina West, AnnMarie Kanterakis and Victoria West; great grandchildren: Oliver Cromwell, Jasmine Graf, Mason West and Molli West; siblings: Barbara Fox, Linda Baczynski, Victor Swetkey and Emery (Hilda) Swetkey; loving pets: Bella and Bootsie. Patricia is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents: George Sr. and Agnes Swetkey, former husband, Charles H. Williford and brother, George Swetkey, Jr.

Normally we would give an account of Mom's life growing up in Hobart...to working at U.S. Steel and Steelworkers Union. But, we want to tell you why she was so amazing to the people who met her, let alone those who knew her. Simply put, she was a shining star all would seek in the darkness. She, by trade, was an ironworker who had a dedicated work ethic. But her sense of humor along with her infectious smile just made you love her. Mom's true passion was the union. She started by being a part of a group finding food services or help with utilities for laid off Steelworkers....Mom knew at that point her calling was to help the Union membership. She helped start safety programs that are still recognized for saving lives today. But her true vocation was as a grievance head of her division. She not only grew her reputation, but she was sought out by other union officers for her knowledge on processes and representation of union employees versus the company. And yet she was the greatest mother and grandmother God could have blessed us with. No matter how many hours she worked, she made it to every game, event or celebration. She means so much to so many. So all I can leave to say, is that Mom was simply amazing!

A celebration of life will be held privately by Patricia's family. CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL - MERRILLVILLE entrusted with arrangements. For information call 219-736-5840.




Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
