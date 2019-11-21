Patricia A. Wilson (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My Angel, Rest in Heaven my dear friend. You will be..."
    - Linda Carter
  • "My heart is so heavy with the loss of Pat. I thank God for..."
    - Karen Desadier-Spann
Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
3810 Grand Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
3810 Grand Blvd.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. Wilson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Patricia A. Wilson, 67, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born April 12, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. Patricia was employed at Amerista Casino, Genesis Convention Center and Applewood Farms.

She leaves to cherish her memories husband Willie F. Wilson, Jr.; daughter Zonja (Donta) Johnson; son Willie F. (Lynette) Wilson III; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 3810 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.