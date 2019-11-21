Patricia A. Wilson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Patricia A. Wilson, 67, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born April 12, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. Patricia was employed at Amerista Casino, Genesis Convention Center and Applewood Farms.

She leaves to cherish her memories husband Willie F. Wilson, Jr.; daughter Zonja (Donta) Johnson; son Willie F. (Lynette) Wilson III; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 3810 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.