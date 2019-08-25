Patricia Ann Coan

VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia Ann Coan, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born January 23, 1944 in Bethlehem, PA to Matthew and Anastasia (Ostapchuk) Kuharik. Pat made her career as Secretary to the Vice President of Engineering at Bethlehem Steel for over 23 years, before serving with the Lake County Public Library for 8 years. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah, and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and the QVC Shopping Channel. Pat will be remembered for her humorous personality and her deep compassion for animals. She will be dearly missed.

On December 22, 1991 at the Valparaiso Country Club, Pat married Chester Coan, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by a sister: Maryanne Kuharik of Beverly, PA; neighbors and friends who became Pat's chosen family: John (Theresa) Balas, Orlando (Cathy) Piunti, Sherry Radvonausky, Pat, Michael, and Christopher Leidy, Jamie Hagberg; and her beloved cats: Rocky, Mama Kitty, Tinker, and Kitty. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory, with burial of ashes at Holy Savior Cemetery of Bethlehem, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter.