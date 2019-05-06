Patricia Ann Davidson

HIGHLAND, IN -

Patricia Ann Davidson, 81, of Highland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack, of 60 years; her three loving children, Karen (John) Moorehead, Jeffrey (Carrie) Davidson, and Gregory (Ana Luisa) Davidson; seven adoring grandchildren, Natalie (AJ) Piskor, John Michael (Kristen) Moorehead, Bradley (Katie) Moorehead, Hannah Davidson, and Nicholas, Benjamin and Luke Davidson; and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Piskor, and Rori, Blaire, and George Moorehead. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving parents, Leo and Julia Antoskiewicz, and her brother Richard Antoskiewicz.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 46322; Father Edward Moszur, officiating. Interment, Holy Name Cemetery, Cedar Lake, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's honor can be made to , or .

Patricia was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, and later became a Brownie Scout Leader in Highland, as well as a member of the Polish Ladies National Alliance, and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had an infectious smile and was an avid sports fan, as she loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She also cheered on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Patricia was blessed to have lived in a wonderful neighborhood with special friends.

