Patricia Ann Goettsch

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia Ann Goettsch, 78, of Hammond passed away November 27, 2019. She is survived by her children Buddy Wayne Goettsch and Felicia (Jack) Madura; Grandchildren Alex and Jackie; brother, John "Junie" Elston; sister, Nancy Reckling. Preceded in death by her husband Morris H. "Bud" Goettsch, parents Robert and Maxine Elston, and brother Dallas Lee Tate.

Patricia's life was filled with the love of her husband and children, grandchildren as well as friends and family. Her kindness, care and at times tough love, influenced and touched all who knew her. Known as Granny to her first "adopted" grandson, Trey Clemons, who she said many times over again saved her, and known by many others as Aunt Pat, she was always there as a shoulder to cry on, someone to vent to, a voice of reason, or just a cup of coffee. She was a friend to most, but always had to tell it like it is. In her role as Grandma, she quickly became the coolest for her Xbox gaming skills. And she loved coloring with her granddaughter.

Patricia has a degree in doll creation and repair, taught herself to play the organ, attended Purdue Calumet, and belonged to the Zeta Rho chapter of the National women's philanthropic organization Psi Iota Xi where she held various positions of Treasurer, Secretary and President during her membership. She was extremely proud of the fact that Psi Iota Xi played an integral role in funding the creation of the Cochlear Ear Implant – Technology that has helped thousands of children and adults to hear again.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m., with a 1:00 p.m. Memorial service both held at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Avenue, Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's name to Hospice of the Calumet. http://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/

