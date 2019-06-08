Patricia Ann Hescher (nee Hattenbach)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Ann Hescher (nee Hattenbach), age 83, of Crown Point, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Charles Hescher; daughters: Patricia Oros; Melissa Mulcahey, Andy (Stephanie) Hescher and Matthew (Mindi) Hescher; grandchildren: Derek (Karen) Hescher, Joey (Brittany) Hescher, Ean (Ashlee Tancos) Hescher, Kristen (Max) Basden, Neil (Paige Demy) Oros, Holly (Jason) Rataczak, Katie Smith, Megan Mulcahey, Kelsie (Jake) Tokarczyk, Cara (Patrick) Luther, Riley Hescher, Audrey Hescher, Ayden Hescher and Avery Hescher; great-grandchildren: Ryan and Anna Hescher, Miles and Mollie Hescher, Emersin, Presley and Owen Hescher, Otto Rueth, Hunter, Chloe and Nash Rataczak and Reign and Auden Smith; numerous loving nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Edward Hescher; great-granddaughter, Allison Hescher; parents: Edward and Elsie Hattenbach; brothers: Alvin and Robert Hattenbach; sisters: Carol Dallman, Clara Jeremiah and Lorraine Rademacher.

Patricia was born November 1, 1935 in Hammond, IN to the late, Edward and Elsie Hattenbach, and was a 1954 graduate of Calumet High School. On April 7, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Charles. They started dating their junior year of high school. Together they raised five children and plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia was a master at the sewing machine and loved making quilts for the family newborn babies. She loved listening to "Moon River" by Andy Williams on repeat and making so many fun memories in Indiana Beach. She lived for her family and loved being surrounded by them. Patricia was a devoted member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She was kind, funny and loving, and always there for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

To view direction and/or sign Patricia's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.