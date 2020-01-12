Patricia Ann Komorowski (nee Jakupcak)

LANSING, IL - Patricia Ann Komorowski (nee Jakupcak), age 83, of Lansing, IL passed away after several years of fighting MDS on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Norman; loving mother of Norm (Cathy); Karen (Dan) Lewis; Kathy (Sandy Wartman); and Patty (Rob) Newenhouse. Loving and supportive grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eight endearing great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother Mike (Jo) Jakupcak, sister and brother in-laws, many nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Mike (Helen) Jakupcak and her loving son Michael (Lori Berna).

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Father Len Dubi officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.

Patricia was a 1954 graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL. She worked at Illinois Bell, Standard Oil, Strack and Van Til, and Komo's Lan Oak Foods. Patricia will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, cooking, devotion to her family, and love of the White Orchid. Patricia was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com