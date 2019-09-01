Patricia Ann McNew (nee Thomas)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Ann McNew (nee Thomas), age 74, a longtime resident of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She is survived by her son Jim (Kim Rostin) Sharp; daughter Sandi (Steve) Blair; three grandchildren: Matthew (Brittany) Sharp, Jilian Sharp, Jake Blair; her extended family by marriage; and her loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands Hayward McNew and Jim Sharp; brother Hank Thomas; sister Lorraine Hibner; and her parents Jacob and Francis Thomas.

Mrs. McNew was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1962. Pat worked in the auto recycling industry with over 50 years of service thru Calumet Auto Recycling and Quad City Auto Auction. She loved to play bunco and had played it with her close friends for over 50 years. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially when visiting the area casinos.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Francisican Dr., Crown Point) on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point) with Rev. Jim Wozniak officiating. Prayers will begin at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Crown Point.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.