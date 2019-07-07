Patricia Ann Reid (nee Brown)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Ann Reid (nee Brown), age 90 of Crown Point, IN passed away on July 3, 2019. She worked as an assistant librarian for Crown Point Community School system until retirement. She served as a member of several committees at the Church of the Four Seasons in Crown Point where she was a member of the choir. In her youth, she and her sister Donna sang for residents at retirement homes and on the radio and were affectionately known as the Brown Sisters.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Lawrence Brown. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold Reid; children: Larry (Patti), Rick of Springfield, MO, Jeff (Patti), Scott (Jan), Tricia (Dave) Pushka of Naperville, IL; grandchildren: Allyson Kaegi (Jason), Brian Reid (Laura), Katie, Kristen and Amanda Reid, Megan Cole (Derik), Jenni Collins (Ryan), Hannah and Derek Reid, Nicole Pushka; great grandchildren: Kyle and Reid Kaegi, Caroline and Andrew Reid; sister, Donna Whitehead.

Time of Sharing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Methodist Church of the Four Seasons, 9100 E. 109th Ave. Crown Point, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Four Seasons. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com