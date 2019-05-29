Patricia Anne Zisoff

DEMOTTE, IN - Patricia Anne Zisoff, age 70 of DeMotte, Indiana passed away Monday, May 26, 2019 at her residence with her loving husband and daughter by her side. Patricia was born in Houghton, MI on March 13, 1949. She graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1967. Patricia married Terry Zisoff on March 10, 1990 in Hammond, Indiana. She was the manager of the restaurant at Pheasant Valley Country Club for 19 years. Patricia loved being a homemaker, enjoyed pulling the arm on the slot machine, and most importantly she loved her husband, children, and her four grandsons, "The Four Monkey Boys". Patricia also enjoyed decorating for the holidays and cooking.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Terry Zisoff of DeMotte, IN; father, Marvin W. Mentink of Roselawn, IN; children: Andrea Kay nee Hoffman (Douglas) Lipsky of DeMotte, IN; John David Hoffman of Highland, IN; four grandsons: David and Benjamin Hoffman, and Julius and Samuel Lipsky: siblings: John Mentink of Wheatfield, IN; Tim (Marlene) Mentink of Lowell, IN; Cathy (Robert) Trebs of Dyer, IN; three nieces, one nephew and one great-niece.

Friends may call at the JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Jackson Funeral Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice.