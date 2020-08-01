Patricia E. Bibler

QUNICY, IL - Patricia E. Bibler was born in Quincy, IL on March 7, 1927, and entered heaven in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 25, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA, 16 days after the death of her beloved husband Joe. She was the second of three daughters born to Harry and Helen Hauter. She grew up in Quincy and later graduated from Valparaiso University where she met Joseph Bibler on a blind date. The two married on August 21, 1948 and were practically inseparable for almost 72 years. It was said that they were like 'P and J' sandwiches-- you couldn't think of one without the other -- and they were held together by Jesus, the Bread of Life.

Pat taught high school math in Portage in the early years of their marriage, and later devoted herself to being a helpmate to Joe and involved mother to their three children. Soon after Joe's retirement in 1986 from Northern Indiana Bank, they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ where they enjoyed the Arizona weather and lifestyle with both old and new friends. Pat was involved in several ministries at their church, Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler, AZ, most notably managing the assembly of braille Bibles sent to the blind throughout the world.

Pat was an intelligent, inquisitive, highly principled woman whose life aligned with her convictions rooted in her strong Christian faith. Her friends remember her as an encourager who wore a smile and demonstrated genuine interest in them. Pat was also known for her skills and competitiveness in many arenas- from ping pong, golf and croquet to bridge, euchre, and cribbage -- the latter of which she and Joe played almost daily and kept an ongoing tally for years. She was a passionate St. Louis Cardinals' baseball fan and besides her faith in Jesus, she was most passionate about her family. She loved them dearly and prayed for them faithfully, remembering everyone's birthday and anniversaries with handwritten, encouraging notes, often sending newspaper clippings that she thought would be of interest to them. She has left a tremendous legacy of faith and love to her family: her son Jeff Bibler (Chris) of Houston, TX; daughter Amy Barton (Ken) of Monroe, MI; and daughter Julie Van Gorp (Craig) of Marietta, GA; her 12 grandchildren; her 19 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild, all of whom survive her along with a sister, Shirley Brinkmeyer of Quincy, IL.

A Memorial Service is being held August 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the Georgia Funeral Care Home in Acworth, GA. Memorial gifts may be sent to Lutheran Braille Workers, P.O. Box 5000, Yucaipa, CA. 92399.