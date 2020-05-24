Patricia E. Majewski
1939 - 2020
Patricia E. Majewski LEESBURG, FL - Patricia E. Majewski, 80, of Leesburg, FL passed away on Thursday, May 21 after a short illness. Pat was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Pierce and Eldoris (Thomsen) Tobin on Nov. 7, 1939. She attended local schools and graduated from Tarkio College. She loved being a homemaker, sewing and quilting for the family and seldom missed her favorite soap operas. Outside the home, Pat loved traveling throughout the country with her husband Ronald and visiting Disney and nearby attractions with the grandchildren. She is survived by her son Michael (Grace) and grandchildren Anthony, Audrey and Sarah Majewski, all of Wanatah, IN. Pat will be interred beside her beloved husband Ronald at the Florida National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. In Pat's memory please donate to: American Diabetes Association, 2301 Maitland Center Pkwy- Suite 126 Maitland, Florida 32751. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
