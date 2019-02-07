Patricia Ewing

HOBART, IN - Patricia Ewing, age 88, passed away on as peacefully and loved as she lived her life. She was born on August 26, 1930 in Long Beach, CA. Her family moved to Cation City, CO when she was in first grade, and there she graduated from Cation City high School, and then from Junior College in LaJunta, CO in 1951, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She married George Dick (deceased) in 1953, and they moved to Northwest Indiana, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Dairy Rich Ice Cream Company for many years, in Merrillville, IN and started her family. She was a lifelong member of the VFW in Hobart, IN, where Pat served as an officer in the VFW's Women's Auxiliary, and where she met George Ewing (deceased) in 1971. They were married in December of 1971. George and Pat retired to Florida in 1982, to be among the first residents of "The Villages" in Lady Lake, where Pat served as a member and officer in the Indiana Club.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Randy (Paula) Dick of Valparaiso, IN, Ron (Cindy) Dick also of Valparaiso, IN, and by six stepchildren, Deborah Ruthenbeck, (Kurt), Kenneth Ewing (Debbie), Kathleen Csokasy (Joe), Loretta Dobbins. Stepchildren Veronica Harvey and George Ewing III, both preceded her in death.

Pat also had eight grandchildren: Courtnie, Matthew, Christopher, Krista, William, Michael, Kalina and Gage, and four great grandchildren: Levi, Sarah, James and Aiven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Clifton, and siblings Paul Clifton and Shirlee Black.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Florida National Military Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valparaiso VNA Hospice Program. Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.